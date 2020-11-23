James F. MoyerMansfield - James (Jim) F. Moyer passed away peacefully Sunday, November 22, 2020 at LSS The Good Shepard, Ashland, Ohio.Born November 26, 1935, Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally Joan; daughters Andrea Moyer of Mansfield, Deborah (Peter Delp) Moyer of Burlington, VT; son James (Denise) Moyer of Macomb Township, MI; grandchildren Dena Moyer, Henry and William Delp; sisters Pat Moyer and Sharon Sheets; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John (Brick) and Myrtle Moyer.Known by many as "Pierre", Jim's great sense of humor was always a part of his socializing whether he was playing golf, playing cards or spending time with his family. He loved starting his day with a cup of coffee and the newspaper. He especially loved watching all three of his children participate in sports.Jim graduated from St. Peter's High school and Ohio University with a degree in industrial engineering. After basic training, he served in the Army in Germany for one year, and completed his service in the Army Reserves from September 1958 - 1960. Jim started his engineering career at Borg-Warner Corp. and then moved onto Artisian Industries. During the final stage of his career he opened the Maytag Home Appliance Center in Ontario prior to his retirement. Jim contributed to the Mansfield community with his service as a Board Member of the Rehabilitation Center, Deaf Services Committee.A private ceremony will be held at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, Ontario, or the Rehabilitation Center Deaf Services, Mansfield.