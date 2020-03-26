|
James "Cecil" Fleming
Ashland - James "Cecil" Fleming, 83, of Ashland, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1936 in Fremont, Virginia, to the late Alvin and Gladys (Yates) Fleming.
James was very witty and had a good sense of humor. He was an ordained minister faithful to the Lord. With a willing heart, he was quick to serve others without question and was loved by everyone he met. James was a proud veteran and served 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He was a gunsmith and liked to go hunting. He loved playing guitar and singing as well as spending time with family, especially with his grandkids as they held a special place in his heart.
James is survived by his children, Gary (Akiko) Fleming and Sheryl (Tommy) Cross; six grandchildren, Valerie (Bryan) Kiser, Travis (fiancée, Christina) Cross, Linda (Rex) Tran, Lisa (Rick) Hsu, Amber (Alan) Bahr and Jenny (Ricky) Allen; great-grandchildren, Rayna, Braxtyn, Danika, Aria, Aston, Addison, Zoey, Danelle, Christopher, Kaden, KateLynn and Kylee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Shirley (Friend) Fleming; four sisters, three brothers and one son-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A funeral service will follow thereafter beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Buddy Walters officiating services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest in Imhoff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020