James Franklin Copley
Mansfield - "Well, here we are. We knew we'd meet here someday". Those are the words of James Franklin Copley, 66, of Mansfield who passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born May 4, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Wayne and Mary (Litteral) Copley.
In his words he wrote of his life as follows. "I have been a servant in the house of the Lord for 40 years. In that time, I have been blessed with a church family that has worked side by side with him. These people have become so dear to me including: Dave, Karen and Larry Cochran, Larry and Margaret Williams, Kay King, Gloria Philippi, Kathy and Ken Hammon and my sister from another mister, Miss Punkin, Phyllis Cochran. I thank God for the many ministers who changed my life: Porter Richards Jr. and Sr., Bruce Philippi, Momma Erwin, Jewel Lewis and my very own pastor, Rick Lewis." James most certainly is in the arms of his Lord and Savior now, enjoying the splendor of Heaven.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Grace Copley; four daughters, Jaime Householder, April (Steve) Wight, Elizabeth Bryant (Brad Isley) and Amanda (Justin) Boor; nine grandchildren, Megan Ludwig, Harrison Wight, Holden Wight, James A. Copley, Dakota Muncy, Seth T. Copley, Kathryn Boor, Gracen Boor and Emma Boor; one great-granddaughter, Adylynn Copley; brother, Jeff (Sharon) Copley and his sons, Jeffrey (Haley) Copley and D.J. Copley. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert W. and Daniel T. Copley; and grandparents, Frank and Dora Copley and Oma Litteral.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Shelby Church of God, 4062 London West Rd., Shelby, Ohio. The service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Lewis and Preacher Jeff Copley officiating. He will be laid to rest in Crawford County Memory Gardens. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on June 14, 2019