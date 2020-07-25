1/1
James H. Armstrong
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Armstrong

Naples, Florida - James H. Armstrong, 76, of Naples, Florida, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born December 15, 1943, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Howard and Jane (Thomas) Armstrong.

James retired from Ohio Edison. He also retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Ohio Air National Guard Unit #178 in Springfield. He was a member of Westbrook Country Club for many years where was a Past President. James was also a member of Plum Brook in Sandusky, and The Strand in Naples, Florida. He moved to Florida, four years ago and affectionately referred to it as "Paradise". He was a true gentleman, and a class act, who was loved by all.

James is survived his children, Amy (Bill) Newdome of Lexington, Dave (Amy) Armstrong of Huron and Krista Olson, of Seattle, WA; and three grandchildren, David Newdome, Ava Newdome and Summer Armstrong. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Taylor.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will present military honors.

To adhere to coronavirus protocols, the family asks that everyone attending wear a mask and maintain the proper social distancing guidelines to ensure everyone's safety.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved