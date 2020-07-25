James H. Armstrong
Naples, Florida - James H. Armstrong, 76, of Naples, Florida, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born December 15, 1943, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Howard and Jane (Thomas) Armstrong.
James retired from Ohio Edison. He also retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Ohio Air National Guard Unit #178 in Springfield. He was a member of Westbrook Country Club for many years where was a Past President. James was also a member of Plum Brook in Sandusky, and The Strand in Naples, Florida. He moved to Florida, four years ago and affectionately referred to it as "Paradise". He was a true gentleman, and a class act, who was loved by all.
James is survived his children, Amy (Bill) Newdome of Lexington, Dave (Amy) Armstrong of Huron and Krista Olson, of Seattle, WA; and three grandchildren, David Newdome, Ava Newdome and Summer Armstrong. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will present military honors.
To adhere to coronavirus protocols, the family asks that everyone attending wear a mask and maintain the proper social distancing guidelines to ensure everyone's safety.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com