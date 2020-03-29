|
James Henry Tuttle
Mansfield - James Henry Tuttle, 95, also known as Bud to his friends, passed away after a short illness on Friday, March 27, 2020. The son of Amherst and Hazel (Squires) Tuttle, he was born in Painesville, Ohio on May 7, 1924.
Bud graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1943. After school, he volunteered for the service joining the U.S. Navy in 1944 and was stationed on the Island of Mios Woendi - New Guinea - as a coxswain of a landing craft, later being discharged in 1946. Upon returning home, he began studying Civil Engineering at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, where he met his wife to be, Virginia E. Overfield. However, Bud soon realized his true calling in life was the field of horticulture. He began working for numerous florist shops in Columbus just before studying floral design in Chicago. He later returned to Cleveland, his wife's hometown, where he began working as a designer. In 1951 as they settled in Mansfield, Bud married the love of his life, Virginia, who precedes him in death having passed away in May of 2013. Within the same year, Bud opened his own business "Tuttle the Florist", which he operated until 1981. He then worked as the Garden Center Manager for his brother, the late A. Charles Tuttle who also precedes him in death having passed away in August of 2013 and nephew, Todd Tuttle at Tuttle Landscaping and Garden Center. After spending well over 55 years as a noted horticulturist in the Mansfield area, he retired in 2004. Bud was always found active within the community. He was an officer in the Naval Sea Cadet program where he retired as the Unit commander after 22 years of service. He was a 55 year member of the Mansfield Optimist Club and faithful member of the United Methodist Church in Mansfield.
Bud is survived by his sons, Timothy (Diane) Tuttle of Norwalk and Robert Tuttle of Mansfield; grandchildren, Charles James Tuttle, John Witchi and Angela Maffett; Bradley, Marcus, Kenneth, and Andrew Smith and Teresa (Smith) Lucal; sister, Hazel "Jane" McCoy of Texas; cousin, Pam Sparr of Maryland; and his special friend, Sharon Mottayaw of Mansfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia and brother, A. Charles.
Private family services will be held. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020