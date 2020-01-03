|
James Joseph Yosick II
New Washington - James Joseph Yosick II, age 73, of New Washington, Ohio, passed away peacefully after an 11 year battle with cancer, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home. He was surrounded by his loving family. James was born on October 19, 1946, in Shelby, Ohio, to the late James Joseph and Helen M. (Studer) Yosick I.
James was a very devout Christian and freely shared his faith with everyone he had encountered. He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard and had later worked at Timken in Bucyrus, where he retired, after working for 36 years, as a machine repairman. James would also help his brother, Mark, with his auctions. He was a member of the American Legion in New Washington. In his younger years, he enjoyed racing his GTO at the Norwalk Raceway. James loved fishing and traveling, but spending time with his family was the most important part of his life. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Snipes) Yosick, whom he married on September 24, 1965; four children, Jeffrey (Valerie) Yosick of Blacklick, Ohio, Angela (Jeff) Strohm of New Washington, Ohio, Colonel Todd (Amy) Yosick of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Jennifer (Craig) Niese of New Washington, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Brooke (Shawn) Young, Courtney (Steven) Nolen, Victoria Strohm, Bryanna Yosick, Brock Yosick, Brenner Yosick, Alivia Niese, Logan Niese; two great grandchildren, Isla Nolen and Parker Young; a brother, Mark (Chriss) Yosick of New Washington, Ohio; five sisters, Helen Jaynes of New Washington, Ohio, Renee (Robert) Strohm of New Washington, Jeannette (John) Ousley of Ft. Myers, Florida, Mary Yosick of Longmont, Colorado, Rochelle (Bruce) Stoeklen of Lakewood, Colorado; a brother-in-law, Tom Niederkohr of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Carol Niederkohr; and a brother-in-law, Michael Jaynes.
Friends may call at Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. His funeral service will be at the Attica United Methodist Church, 98 Mill Street, Attica, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11:00 am with Pastor Brian Odey officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the s or a . Online condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal & Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020