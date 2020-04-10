|
|
James Kenneth "Ken" Gelsanliter
James Kenneth "Ken" Gelsanliter born on June 20, 1935 in Galion, OH. He died at home after a long battle with COPD and congestive heart failure on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 84 years old.
Ken was a graduate of Galion High School in 1953 and received his degree in Engineering and Surveying from Ohio Northern in 1957. He then worked at ODOT as a Civil Engineer for 40 years. After that he was an engineer and surveyor consultant for construction companies for over 20 years.
He loved to play his helicon in the Ashland Community band and at the Tuba Christmas. He was a member of the Ashland Masonic Lodge 151 F.&A.M., Ashland Chapter #67 R.A.M. where he was past high priest, and Ashland Council #128 R.&S.M., where he was past illustrious master. Ken was also a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus as 32-degree mason and served as past commander of the Knights Templar.
Ken was a long-term member of Trinity Lutheran Church and participated in Boy Scouts. He participated in Volk's Marches and designed a year-round walk-in Ashland. Ken was a member of the Ohio Genealogical Society and did an extensive genealogy of his mother's family.
He is survived by his wife Alice of 52 years; son Charles Gelsanliter; daughter Mary Hire and her husband Trent; grandkids Abram, Kenna, and Avery; four sisters-in-law and their husbands; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Virginia Gelsanliter.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the Good Samaritan Fund at Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020