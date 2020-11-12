James "Jim" L. Dunn
Shelby - James "Jim" L. Dunn, 95, of Shelby, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Jim was born August 4, 1925 in Butler, Ohio, and was the son of Lloyd and Opal (McGinnis) Dunn. He was a 1943 graduate of Butler High School, and proudly served as a surgical technician in the United States Army during World War II. Following his service he worked at Westinghouse for 37 years. During strikes and layoffs he demonstrated his strong work ethic by finding other forms of work, mainly driving truck. Jim enjoyed playing the guitar and spent many hours playing and singing hymns or country music. He also sang with the Fun Center Chordsmen. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church for 67 years where he served on the Council and sang in the choir.
His passion was fishing, mushroom hunting and he loved his large garden. Above all, Jim loved and adored his family and found much joy spending time and making memories together.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 71 years whom he married on June 19, 1949, Myrna (DeRhodes) Dunn; his three sons, Ronald (Lynn) Dunn, David Dunn, and Jim (Dana) Dunn; his grandchildren, Brandi Dunn, Eric (Rochelle) Dunn, Juli (Brandon) Sterba, Kristin Dunn, Benjamin Dunn, Madgie Dunn, and Jimmy Dunn; his great grandchildren, Jakob and Lukas Berman, Kaia and Troy Dunn, and Mallory and Kasey Sterba; his brother, John (Ruth) Dunn; sister-in-law, Barbara Brinkman; brother-in-law, Leonard Royer; a special niece, Judy (Tom) Boone; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step father William Brinkman; brothers, Robert and George Dunn; a sister, Annabelle Royer; a grandson, Ryan Dunn; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Dorothy Dunn; and a step brother, Bill Brinkman.
The family will observe a private graveside service at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Southern Care Hospice of Ontario.
