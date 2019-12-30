|
|
James "Jim" L. Madden
Ontario - James "Jim" L. Madden, 75, of Ontario, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 after a long illness.
Jim's last job, and most fulfilling was at the Social Security Administration Office on Trimble Road where he was a contact service representative. Jim loved helping people and making sure to take the time to help those with problems. Jim started his employment in the main offices of the Erie Lackawanna Railroad, as a personnel messenger and worked his way up handling personnel and employee benefits where he worked for twenty-one years. After the railroad, he started his own company putting on and promoting Grand Slam Sports Card Shows in malls all over Ohio and in 14 states. Jim also represented such players as Sandy Alomar, Jr., Omar Vizquel, Carlos Baerga, and David Justice for personal appearances.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ann McCristall (Rob Murphy); cherished "Grandpa" of Mitchell, Emily, Alexa and Zachary; his brothers, Bob (deceased) and Mary of North Royalton, Terry and Thaya of Beach City. Also surviving are many nephews, grandnephews, and nieces, grandnieces, cousins, and friends.
With much love to his friends Mike Mears, Jeff and Lori Kaple, Becky Haught who all took care of Jim in so many ways.
Family and friends may visit at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street, with Father Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the family to be used for the education of his grandchildren.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019