Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
James L. "Jim" Shoffstall


Mansfield - James L. "Jim" Shoffstall, 70, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Crystal Care Nursing home.

Jim was born on February 19, 1949, in Mansfield, to Orlando L. and Kathryn (Bradley) Shoffstall. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1967 and attended North Central Technical College for Police Science. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967-1971 during the Vietnam War earning three Purple Hearts. He worked at the City of Mansfield for 34 years before retiring in 2008. He started as a laborer in the sanitation department, progressing to supervisor and then transferring to the sewer repair department over the heavy construction crew. Jim was a positive, kind, fun loving, smiling and honorable person.

Jim attended St. Johns United Church of Christ and Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church. He spent 13 years volunteering with the Mid-Ohio Young Marines, mentoring numerous young people. He belonged to the VFW 9943, Amvets, Eagles, and Owls of Mansfield.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrel (Hanke) Shoffstall; two children, Misty (Chris) Finnegan and Skyler James (Amber) Shoffstall; grandchildren, Anthony Shoffstall (Porsche Ernsberger), Kyle and Erik Sofranko, Aarian King and Tucker Shoffstall; step-grandchildren, Julius and Gage King and B. Michael Butler; great-granddaughter, Callie; mother-in-law, Florence L. Hanke; sisters, Jeannetta R. (Clifford Earl) Tackett and JoAnne (Jimmy) Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Karl Lloyd Shoffstall and John William Shoffstall.

Calling hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Calling hours will also be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the funeral home, with funeral services following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Mansfield Cemetery, with full Military Honors being performed by Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church, in care of the funeral home, St. Johns United Church of Christ, 68 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, OH 44902, or Richland County Foundation, 181 S. Main St, Mansfield, OH 44902.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on May 3, 2019
