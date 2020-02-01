|
James M "Jim" McAuley
Holiday, FL - Age 83 of Holiday, FL, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2020, shortly after a routine surgery. Born in Mansfield Ohio on July 30, 1936 to Edwin and Ethel (Gregg) McAuley. Jim was known for his jovial personality and will be missed by his many friends and family. He grew up in Butler, OH with a family of eight, attended Butler High School and was a graduate of Mansfield Business College where he studied accounting. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, a Korean war veteran and served in the US Army for over 10 years. Jim met his wife Hannelore (deceased) while stationed in Germany. They had two children, daughter Michelle (deceased) and son Michael McAuley who resides in Florida with his wife Becky. Jim is survived by granddaughter Morgan and her two children, Mason and Mia, granddaughter Karlyn Kanuckel, step grandson Stephen Collins and wife Stephanie, two step granddaughters: Lisa Durbin and Kindra Durbin all of OH. Four sisters, Pat Craner of Butler, OH, Helen Gehm and Dorthy McClure both of Florida and Sara Downey of Georgia.
Brother Leonard of Shelby, OH passed in March of 2017 and is survived by his wife Jocelyn (Armstrong) McAuley and her two children Ryan and Adam.
Special gratitude is given to Jim's surviving partner and friend of 15 years, Marylou Burris of Wayland, MI. They spent their time between Florida and Michigan and went on many trips and outings together. Both were active volunteers for Gulfside Hospice.
A family graveside service by the American Legion will be held in Mansfield, OH at a later date this spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Gulfside Hospice in Jim's name. www.gulfside.org/make-a-gift
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020