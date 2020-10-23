James "Jim" Martin Pekare
Mansfield - James "Jim" Martin Pekare, 78, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Orchard Park Assisted Living. Jim was born March 25, 1942 in Lorain, Ohio, the son of Richard J. and Elizabeth (Miznikowski) Pekare.
Jim graduated from Lorain High School in 1960 and served in the United States Naval and Marine Corps reserves until 1966. In 1968 he graduated from Bowling Green State University before beginning his teaching career in Music Education. Music was Jim's life; he enjoyed playing a variety of band instruments (specializing in tenor sax and clarinet), singing in choirs and teaching (both publicly and privately). Some of his fondest memories centered around performing: in the high school polka band "Czarneski's Polka Dots", while touring Europe on cruises with the United States Naval Band, as band director in Strongsville City Schools, through Richland Academy of the Arts and with St. Peter's choir in his later years.
Jim is survived by his two sons, Steven Johnson (Sarah Stull) of Ashland, Ohio and Matthew (Rachel) Johnson of Lucas, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Hailey (Austin) Rissler, Savanea (John) Kurtz, and Grace, Gabe, Sarah, Anna, Elizabeth, Josiah and Micah Johnson; one great grandson, John Kurtz III; and his brother, Richard (Betty) Pekare.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Elizabeth; his step father, Michael Matijasic; and his wife Patricia.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield conducted by Pastor Steve Grover. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home on Monday.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com