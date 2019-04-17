|
|
James N. Nolen
Mansfield - James N. Nolen, 69, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home. He was born March 10, 1950, in Carter County, Kentucky, one of six children of Charles A. and Juanita (Rose) Nolen.
Jim retired from Smurfit-Stone Container after 36 1/2 years as a tool and die maker. Never shying away from hard work he was always making certain everything in his home and his family's was in working order. He enjoyed helping others and was a loyal gentleman. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and owned several Corvettes and muscles cars which were his favorites. His robust laughter could be heard throughout various car shows where he relished the attention his cars received from onlookers.
A down-to-earth, blue jean and t-shirt wearing man, who always had a Diet Coke in his hand, he immediately put others at ease. Being outdoors was where he was most comfortable and spending the day fishing or hunting were his favorite ways to while away the day. Most of all, being in the presence of his family and making lasting, heartfelt memories were what he treasured most. Eating at a good steak house held a close second.
Jim is survived by his four children, Anna Rosier, Eli Nolen, Holly (Joe) Singer and Heidi (Broc) Bechtler; mother, Juanita Nolen; niece, Nisha (Jeremy) Hurst; fourteen grandchildren, Raven, Dori, Lacey, Nautia, Bethany, Zachary, Joah, Drucilla, Liam, Owyn, Addison, Garren, Brayden and Westen; and four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Isaiah, Iyla, and Natalie. He is also survived by two brothers, Rodney (Carol) Nolen and Joe (Naomi) Nolen; three sisters, Gloria (Dave) Clay, Kim (Andy) Corwin and Carol (Charlie) Brock; many nieces, nephews and other relatives; many friends; and his wife's family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlotte Faye Hale Nolen; and his father, Charles A. Nolen.
Private family services will be observed. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019