James P. Finnegan
Shelby - James P. Finnegan, age 80, of Shelby, died suddenly late Saturday evening, November 28, 2020 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital after a brief and unexpected illness.
Jim was born on September 8, 1940 in Shelby to the late Howard "Pat" and Agnes (Stine) Finnegan. He was a graduate of Shelby High School and served in the Ohio Air National Guard. Jim was known to many by his construction company, James P. Finnegan Construction, Inc., which he started in 1963. He continued to run the company with his partners and dear friends, Tom Metzger and Paul Schroeder, up until last week always saying, "retirement wasn't for him."
Jim was a lifelong and devoted member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Bethlehem, Shelby Settlement. He was a proud, honest, and humble man, giving anonymously to many charities. Jim was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, where he had season tickets and donated them to others often, and also enjoyed rooting for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Jim was a highly intelligent man, having many books, and loved reading about history, especially the Civil War.
Jim, a bachelor his entire life, was preceded in death by his parents; siblings and in-laws: Jane (Hubert) Metzger, Mary (John) Gaynor, Rick Finnegan, and Dan Kuhns. Jim is survived by his sister: Bridget Kuhns; sister-in-law: Janice Finnegan; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 5742 State Route 61, Shelby. Msgr. Dennis Metzger and Fr. Jeff Smith will concelebrate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Jim's funeral will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Bethlehem, Ohio Facebook page. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
