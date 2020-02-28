Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
James Pinkston Obituary
James Pinkston

Mansfield - James Howard PINKSTON, 68, passed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness.

Mr. Pinkston was born on Sunday, October 21, 1951 to the late Gus and Cordie (Langston) Pinkston, Sr. in Louise, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 49 years. James was employed by Arcelor- Mittal (Copperweld) in Shelby for 45 years. He was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church, attending Greater Saint John for several years, and Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with his family before his untimely death. James enjoyed music, loved singing, playing lead guitar while singing in several groups the Soul Supremes being the last group he performed with.

James is survived by 4 daughters whom he love and cherish: Cherron Pinkston, Charlotte, North Carolina, Fifi (Dwayne) Loving, Culpeper, Virginia, , Merline (Michael) Gordon, Redford, Michigan, and Kimberly (Kevin, Sr.) Burton, Douglasville, Georgia; wife: Marilyn Pinkston, Mansfield; step son: Earl Jefferson, Jr., Columbus, 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Eloise (Michael) Taylor, Mansfield, Barbara Pinkston of Louise, 1 brother: Joseph (Denise) Pinkston, Louise; 2 sisters-in-law: Ruby Pinkston, Mansfield, and Janett Buxton, Grand Rapids, Michigan; and his former wife and mother of his children Dorothy Pinkston, Mansfield, with whom he remained friends and a host of nieces, nephews, four god-daughters and friends,

In addition to his parents James was preceded in death by 6 siblings, Betty Lambert, Louise Williams Gladys, Mary, Gus, Jr. and Lewis Pinkston.

Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church by the pastor, Dr. Laurence Rawls officiating. Friends may call on Thursday after 2:00 PM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services where the family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
