James Porter
James Porter

Mansfield - James Eugene PORTER, 71, passed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness.

Mr. Porter was born on Wednesday, January 19, 1949 in Cincinnati to William N. and Bertha M. (Little) Porter, coming to Mansfield as a child. James served in the United States Marines doing a tour in Vietnam. Upon returning home James found his calling in construction working up to a heavy equipment crane operator. He was a retired employee of the Operating Engineers Local 18 in Columbus, retiring in 1999 after 32 years of service. James was a member of the First Assembly Of Mansfield Church. Socially James was a member of the Mansfield RoadRunners Motorcycle Club.

James is survived by 2 daughters: Jammie Gomis, and Chevvon Porter, Louisville, Kentucky; parents: Bertha M. Board, Mansfield, and William N. Porter, Cincinnati; 3 grandchildren; 3 siblings: Leander Board, and Darrel (Penny) Board, Mansfield, and Dr. Ramona Jefferson, Lubbock, Texas; 3 stepchildren: Kenyona Brooks, Mansfield, Krishawn and Anthony Brooks, Columbus; and Honorary daughter: Amber Cress, Louisville.

James was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn (Brooks) Porter, and step-father Warren Board.

Funeral services will be held Monday, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with Rev. Merle Stewart officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery with military honors being performed by the Richland County Veterans Burial Detail.

C-19 protocol of facial coverings, social distancing, and attendance limitations will be observed.

Friends are invited to leave words of comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.








Published in News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
