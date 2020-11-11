James Porter
Mansfield - James Eugene PORTER, 71, passed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness.
Mr. Porter was born on Wednesday, January 19, 1949 in Cincinnati to William N. and Bertha M. (Little) Porter, coming to Mansfield as a child. James served in the United States Marines doing a tour in Vietnam. Upon returning home James found his calling in construction working up to a heavy equipment crane operator. He was a retired employee of the Operating Engineers Local 18 in Columbus, retiring in 1999 after 32 years of service. James was a member of the First Assembly Of Mansfield Church. Socially James was a member of the Mansfield RoadRunners Motorcycle Club.
James is survived by 2 daughters: Jammie Gomis, and Chevvon Porter, Louisville, Kentucky; parents: Bertha M. Board, Mansfield, and William N. Porter, Cincinnati; 3 grandchildren; 3 siblings: Leander Board, and Darrel (Penny) Board, Mansfield, and Dr. Ramona Jefferson, Lubbock, Texas; 3 stepchildren: Kenyona Brooks, Mansfield, Krishawn and Anthony Brooks, Columbus; and Honorary daughter: Amber Cress, Louisville.
James was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn (Brooks) Porter, and step-father Warren Board.
Funeral services will be held Monday, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with Rev. Merle Stewart officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery with military honors being performed by the Richland County Veterans Burial Detail.
C-19 protocol of facial coverings, social distancing, and attendance limitations will be observed.
Friends are invited to leave words of comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com
