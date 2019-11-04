|
James R. "Jim" Blank
Mansfield - James R. "Jim" Blank, 75, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born August 19, 1944, in Cambridge, Ohio, to James & Marion (Keegan) Blank and was graduated from Saint Francis Seminary in Cincinnati in 1963. Jim also graduated from Ohio University in 1968 earning a bachelor's degree in Finance. He served in Vietnam (Army) from 1968-1971.
On December 1st 1973 he married Terry Fox. Jim retired from Ohio Bureau of Employment Services after 30 years. He also worked for several years at The Board of Elections after his retirement. Jim was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Parish and served as an usher. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Jim is survived by his wife, Terry Blank. They would have celebrated 46 years of marriage this December. Sons James V. Blank, of Mansfield, Michael (Amber) of Raleigh, N.C., Stephen (Yvonne) of Walnut Creek, Ohio. Grandchildren: Jonathan, Elly, Alex & Benjamin Blank; Brother John (Mary) Blank and sister, Janet Grohe, Brother in law and sister in law Fred & Marcia Haag. Several Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and in-laws Vernon & Wilma Fox, Sister In-law Jackie Fox.
The family will receive friends today, Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 from 4pm- 8pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where vigil services will begin at 8pm. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at 10am at St. Peter's Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Father Gregory Hite will officiate. Graveside services will follow at Mansfield Cemetery where military honors will be performed.
The Blank family would like to express gratitude to the staff in ICU at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital for their kindness and compassion in caring for Jim.
Memorial Contributions to the Monsignor Dunn Foundation or the OhioHealth Hospital may be made through the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019