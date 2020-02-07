|
|
James Richard Blaising
Rancho Mirage, CA - Jim Blaising passed away on January 30, 2020 in Rancho Mirage, Ca after a long battle with dementia at the age of 93. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Irene Blaising, daughter Patricia Slivka, son-in-law Daniel Slivka, his second wife Dorraine Nielsen-Blaising. Also pre-decease by brothers John Blaising (dec. Florence) and Eugene Blaising (dec. Clarabell).
Jim is survived by his daughters Bonnie Radojevich (Milan), Debra Dunning (Rick), and Sandra Bolek (Robert). Cherished grandfather of Dawn Dunning (Mikael) , Shaun Dunning (Kristin), Jackie Nye (Jason), Brian Slivka (Melanie), and Joseph Bolek. Great Grandfather of Camden Nye, Summer Nye, Hudson Guglielmetti, Easton Dunning, and Augusto Guglielmetti. He is survived by his brother, Mike Blaising (Cara) of Crestline, OH, his sisters Evelyn Nickler of Galion, OH, Carol Nusser of Jefferson City, MO, Mary Jackson of GA, the children and grandchildren of John and Florence Blaising of Mansfield, Oh, and the children and grandchildren of Dorraine-Nielsen Blaising of Ca/Or.
Jim grew up in Crestline, OH. Joined the Navy and had a long career with the US Defense Department which took the family from Shelby/Bucyrus to the Cleveland area where they resided in Parma Heights, OH. After retiring from the government he moved to California in 1983 to work for the John N. Hansen Company. After retiring from the Hansen Company he resided in Oakland, Murphys, San Clemente, and finally Rancho Mirage, CA.
Jim was the known as the family handyman. He could build anything and actually did build a home for the family with his late brother John. His fingerprints were on all of his children's houses and we will miss his creative input into all of our future home improvement projects.
Jim will always be remembered as a kind and gentle man with a good sense of humor. He was organized and efficient which stemmed from his military life in the Navy and Defense Department. He was deeply loved by his family and will be missed every single day.
Per his wishes there will be no services.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020