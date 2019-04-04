|
|
James "Jim" Richard Kochheiser
Mansfield - James "Jim" Richard Kochheiser 90, of Mansfield passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday April 1, 2019. He was born February 22, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Howard and Bessie (Shawber) Kochheiser. He was a devoted husband, father; grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Jim graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1947 and later from Ohio University. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church. He was very proud and honored to have served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as Lieutenant. Recently he participated with other veterans in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Jim worked for many years in the banking field as a branch manager for Farmers Bank and Bank One. He was active in many local non-profit organizations including United Way, The Exchange Club and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Auxiliary. He was a member of Mansfield Masonic Lodge #35 F & AM, and also a member of the Korean War Veterans. He once held the office of Mansfield City Treasurer.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Fancher) whom he married on October 13, 1957; son, Michael Kochheiser of Mansfield; daughter, Peggy (Kevin) Kimble of Arvada, Colorado and their children Drew and Karleigh; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Howard and Bessie (Shawber), and his brother and sister-in-law, William and Elaine Kochheiser .
Family and friends may visit from 2-5 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road with a Masonic Service to be held. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the funeral home, conducted by Rev. Paul L. Larson. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery with Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad performing military honors. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The or Ohio Health Hospice.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019