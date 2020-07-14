James Richard Watt



James Richard Watt died peacefully in his sleep on July 10, 2020, just two weeks before his 93rd birthday. He was born on July 25, 1927 in Herminie, PA to James McIntyre Watt and Bridget Helen Kochman Watt. James is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan Elizabeth Dankmyer Watt, and children Kassandra Watt (Jonathan Sowash) of Athens, OH, Suzan (Richard) Clark of Freedom, PA, Jeffrey (Karen) Watt of Harleysville, PA and Jennifer (Stephen) Frenz of Minneapolis, MN, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, brothers William and Robert Watt of San Diego, CA and sister Carol Castellano of Pittsburgh, PA, along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father and mother and three sisters. James Watt graduated from Westinghouse High School and Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. He attended graduate school at the University of Pittsburgh. James served honorably in the U.S. Navy aboard destroyers in the Pacific theater of operations during World War II.



James retired in 1989 from Empire-Detroit Steel, Cyclops Corporation where he was division comptroller in Mansfield, OH for 21 years. He was with the Cyclops Corporation at their plants in Titusville, PA, Coshocton, OH and Heidelberg, PA for 10 years prior to his tenure at the Mansfield division. Mr. Watt previously served on the advisory boards of Richland Bank, The American Red Cross, the United Way Allocations Committee and was a member of the American Association of Accountants and member of First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield, OH and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sewickley, PA. He was an avid gardener and amateur horticulturist. His home grown sweet corn was unrivaled.



During his 70 years of marriage, James was a devoted husband and father. Just last month when he was asked about his wife, he replied "she is my life." In his younger years, he greatly enjoyed golfing, playing cards, listening and singing to music and ballroom dancing. After retiring, James and Joan moved from Mansfield back to their hometown of Pittsburgh, PA and spent part of the winters in Fort Myers, FL. In 2014, they moved to St. Louis Park, MN to live at Parkshore Senior Campus near their daughter, Jennifer.



The family would like to express their gratitude to James' caregivers on the Reflections floor at Parkwood and to Nicole and the other caregivers at Park Nicollet Hospice for their compassionate care. A memorial to celebrate James' life will be held at a future date.









