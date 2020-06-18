James Ronald "Jim" Sherman
Lexington - Jim Sherman had the mechanically inclined mind to understand how things worked. Hence, he knew how to fix everything. To Jim, everything was repairable - his garage always had someone's lawnmower, or snowblower or some other small engine - which, with patience, Jim fixed.
Remembered for his kindness and generosity, Jim passed into the Lord's care Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, with his devoted family at his side. He was 81.
Born January 26, 1939 in Mansfield, he attended Lexington High School and remained a lifelong village resident. At the age of ten, he began working in Hiser's sandwich bar, and at age 18 bought their gas station and operated Sherman's Sunoco in Lexington.
Jim served two years in the US Army, and returned to accept a position as a service technician with Montgomery Wards. After Wards closed, Jim went to work with Lexington Local Schools in maintenance working mainly in the Western and Eastern Elementary buildings. He retired in 2004 after 18 years of service. Jim became a beloved face in the schools.
Jim liked bowling, participating in leagues at Lex Lanes and Park Lanes, and enjoyed camping. Family trips to the beach or local campgrounds were frequent.
He was a member of Lexington Church of Christ, where he served as a trustee, and worked as custodian of the church property - Jim fixed and repaired everything in the church facility.
A bit on the ornery side, Jim was always giving of his time, talents and resources - he would go without in order to help others. He knew the mechanics of a happy family, and with love and generosity provided an example of unconditional love.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary (Kuhn) Sherman; daughter Laurie (Jeff) Shamp of Lexington; son Robert (Gail) Sherman of Maumee; grandchildren Jason Shamp of Brooklyn, NY, Joe (Heather) Shamp of Burlington, KY, Michael (Leslie) Goltry of Brownstown, IN, Kayla Shamp of West Lafayette, IN, Tyler Goltry of Roseville, MI, Levi Shamp of Winter Haven, FL, Alexis Sherman and Abby Sherman both of Maumee; and four loving great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Sherman, his mother Bernice (Volz) Sherman Watkins, his step father Harold Watkins and two brothers and two sisters.
The Sherman family will receive guests Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Pastor TJ Waters will assist Jim's grandson Pastor Michael Goltry as officiants. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery, where Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will hold graveside military honors.
Contributions in his memory to Round Lake Christian Camp may be made at the funeral home.
Contributions in his memory to Round Lake Christian Camp may be made at the funeral home.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.