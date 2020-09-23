James "Jimmy" S. Burkhart
Mansfield - James "Jimmy" S. Burkhart, 68, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from complications of a long battle with cancer. He was born April 21, 1952, to the late James D. and Patsy L. (Fama) Burkhart.
He was a lifelong resident of Richland County and graduated from Lexington High School with the Class of 1970. He attended Kent State University. In his early years, he was known as the best bartender in town and had a faithful following at the Lyon's Den. Jimmy then went on to join the technology field, paving the way for technology in Richland County, with a successful career at D & S Advertising. He helped create RichNet, the first internet service to the area. Jimmy then joined RR Donnelly's media company for many years, from which he retired.
He loved entertaining and cooking for friends at his tiki bar at Lake Erie. He was also known for starting the T.S.I.A. Third Saturday in August extravaganza with Sam VanCura. Jimmy was passionate about music and loved playing and listening to various genres, hence the nickname "Jimmy Jam". Above all, he had a deep bond and love for his son, Reed, who cared for his father until his last breath.
Jimmy is survived by a son, Reed Burkhart; step daughter, Shanelle Mock (Andy Richards); grandchildren, Tristan, Grayson and Peyton Mock; his ex-wife and friend, Michelle (Chris) Mick; two brothers, John (Kathy) Burkhart and Jeff (Teresa) Burkhart; a sister, Julie (Tom) McCready); nieces and nephews, J.J. (Alison) Burkhart, Katie (Ryan) Rundle, Nicole (Erik) Garlitz, Alex (Lizzie) Burkhart, Graham (Alyssa) McCready and Gabe McCready; great-nieces and nephews, Hutch, Coy and Trace Burkhart, and Ryan and Luke Garlitz; numerous aunts, Eve McCarrick, Fran Bender, Tresa (Jack) Wehinger, Josephine Touby, and Toni Thompson; and cousins and friends including a very special cousin, Cathy Thompson Walters who was his angel on earth.
A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at a future date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
