James Smith
Mansfield - James Lawrence Smith, age 86, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio to Russell and Beatrice (Watts) Smith. James graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1951. On April 23, 1960 he married the love of his life, the former Nancy Jean Stevens. He loved to tell the story of how they met when Jim was hospitalized from a car accident and Nancy was his nurse. Jim entered the United States Navy in 1951 where he was assigned aboard the USS Douglas H. Fox DD 779. Aboard this ship they deployed in support of the Korean War. Jim served faithfully for 26 years and retired as PO1 Machinist Mate. He also worked for Westinghouse as a Journeyman Model Maker for 40 years where he retired in 1993. He had a passion for Amateur Radio (KA8WSE) earning the highest classification of licensures "Extra" and in 1994 Jim was awarded 'Ham of the Year'. He volunteered many hours for the local IARC (InterCity Amateur Radio Club) where he was a past President. He spent countless hours volunteering for Skywarn.
Survivors include a daughter Gabrielle (Patrick) Diehm who reside in Highlands Ranch, CO; a son Robert (Heather) Smith who reside in Biloxi, MS; 4 grandchildren Shelbi and Corey Diehm and Clayton and Jacob Smith; sisters-in-law Eleanor Regula and Susan Stevens; nieces and nephews Linda, Don and Sharon Stevens, Becky Kochert and Diane Geyer; cousin Sally Light; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Nancy; step-father Stanley Williamson; brother Glen (Bob); and sister Mary Alice Streitmater.
Jim was a dog lover; he and Nancy always had a loving dog or two by their side. Jim served as Past Monarch of the Baku Grotto. He was also a member of the Masons for over 65 years and a past President of Fleet Reserves Branch 319. With a heart for serving, he enjoyed many years of volunteering at the Mansfield Memorial Museum where he donated not only countless hours of volunteering, but personal items as well. Jim helped engineer the famous robot "Electro" while working at Westinghouse, which is now on display at the museum. Jim was a member and leader of Boy Scout Troop 121 for over 20 years. He was an avid golfer, lover of Westerns, military movies, and loved going on vacation to the beach. For many years Jim would earn extra money by doing engravings in his basement. To his family they described Jim with the ultimate compliment as a sterling example of a provider and supporter.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Ave. West, Mansfield, OH on Wednesday, October 2nd from 3 - 5pm with a short service to follow. A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Mansfield Memorial Museum or The Med Central School of Nursing.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019