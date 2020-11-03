James W. "Jim" Gatton
Bellville - James Whittier Gatton, age 90, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, in his Bellville home surrounded by his family.
He was born July 8, 1930, in Bellville the son of Earl & Adelia (Scott) Gatton, the 4th of 6 children. He was a 1949 graduate of Bellville High School where he met Roma Farst. The pair married October 9, 1949.
Jim worked 31 years as a packaging engineer for Stone Container. In 1970, he founded his family business, SunBurst Light Corp. With every order he sent a small cross engraved with the words "God Loves You" to his customers.
Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman, and bicyclist. He once rode his bicycle halfway across the US and ran several marathons. He enjoyed working in his woods cutting firewood and clearing brush and hand-carved numerous totem poles. Jim was a lifetime active member of United Methodist Church in Bellville and served on two of their mission trips to Haiti. In recent years he attended Chapel Hill UM Church. He will be remembered for his generosity of both his time and knowledge and his friendly nature.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Roma Gatton of Bellville; son Mark (Lois) Gatton and daughter Julie Fulton all of Bellville; grandchildren Jim (Lesly) Gatton of Springboro, Zachary (Nicole) Gatton of Mt. Vernon, Andrew (Tracy) Fulton of Butler, and Jamie (Philip) Skaggs of Bellville; great-grandchildren Finn, Indie, & Knox Gatton, Alex Fulton, Austin Kurtz, and Nicholas & Lacey Skaggs; siblings Jean Palm and John (Roxanne) Gatton; sisters-in-law Donna Turner and June Gatton Stevens; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by son-in-law Robert Fulton and siblings Jack Gatton, Joan Robinson, and Jerry Gatton.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no public service will be held; his family hopes you will remember Jim in your own special way. A private graveside service will be held in Bellville Cemetery officiated by Pastor Donna Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Chapel Hill UM Church or Heartland Hospice may be sent to the funeral home (please make checks out to the charity and mail to: Snyder Funeral Homes, PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904). The Gatton Family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Jim.
