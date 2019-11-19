Services
First Congregational Church
640 Millsboro Rd
Mansfield, OH 44903
Services
James Walker Wiggin M.D. Obituary
James Walker Wiggin, M.D.

WIGGIN, James Walker, M.D., 86, born May 19, 1933, in Fall River, MA, Son of New Hampshire; later of Mansfield, Ohio and Sarasota, Florida, died Saturday, October 12 in Tidewell Sarasota Hospice. Dedicated community surgeon; devoted husband and father; Cold War Navy Surgeon for Marine Corps Battalion; accomplished woodworker, electrician, pilot, navigator, Transatlantic Voyager, captain-of-the-ship; life-long perfectionist; frustrated golfer. Graduated from Dartmouth College and Harvard Medical School. Member of numerous societies and boards. Lifelong charitable giver; recent finish carpenter at Habitat for Humanity and tutor of inner-city Sarasota public school children. Pre-deceased by his father and mother, J. Walker Wiggin, Sr. and Mary Lyon Wiggin of Manchester, NH and Sarasota; first wife, Jewel Austin Wiggin of Hudson, NH and Mansfield, OH; and second wife, Rose Marie Blanchard Wiggin of Old Saybrook, CT and Sarasota. Survived by sister Joan Coffman of Ossining, NY; sons James III (Rebecca Bailey) of Columbus, OH, Thomas (Joanne) of Jamestown, RI, Peter of Mansfield, OH, and daughter Susan Garron of Mansfield, OH; niece Beth Coffman of Ossining, NY and nephew Douglas of Sleepy Hollow, NY; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and third love-of-life Ann Gorey, of Sarasota. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Rd., on Saturday, November 23, at 1PM, Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, www.habitatsrq.org/donate.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
