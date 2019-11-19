|
|
James Walker Wiggin, M.D.
WIGGIN, James Walker, M.D., 86, born May 19, 1933, in Fall River, MA, Son of New Hampshire; later of Mansfield, Ohio and Sarasota, Florida, died Saturday, October 12 in Tidewell Sarasota Hospice. Dedicated community surgeon; devoted husband and father; Cold War Navy Surgeon for Marine Corps Battalion; accomplished woodworker, electrician, pilot, navigator, Transatlantic Voyager, captain-of-the-ship; life-long perfectionist; frustrated golfer. Graduated from Dartmouth College and Harvard Medical School. Member of numerous societies and boards. Lifelong charitable giver; recent finish carpenter at Habitat for Humanity and tutor of inner-city Sarasota public school children. Pre-deceased by his father and mother, J. Walker Wiggin, Sr. and Mary Lyon Wiggin of Manchester, NH and Sarasota; first wife, Jewel Austin Wiggin of Hudson, NH and Mansfield, OH; and second wife, Rose Marie Blanchard Wiggin of Old Saybrook, CT and Sarasota. Survived by sister Joan Coffman of Ossining, NY; sons James III (Rebecca Bailey) of Columbus, OH, Thomas (Joanne) of Jamestown, RI, Peter of Mansfield, OH, and daughter Susan Garron of Mansfield, OH; niece Beth Coffman of Ossining, NY and nephew Douglas of Sleepy Hollow, NY; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and third love-of-life Ann Gorey, of Sarasota. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Rd., on Saturday, November 23, at 1PM, Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, www.habitatsrq.org/donate.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019