James William Harris, Sr.
Wooster - Rev. James W. Harris, Sr. (91) completed his mission and entered into his Heavenly Father's loving arms on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at West View Healthy Living, Wooster, Ohio.
Services will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 am with a calling hour at 10:00 am in the Chapel at West View Healthy Living, 1715 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, Ohio.
Jim was born on February 20, 1928 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to William and Mary Jane Harris.
Jim proudly served his country as a World War II veteran in the U.S. Army 304th Signal Operations Battalion, stationed in Japan for 19 months.
After his time in the Army, Jim went home to Kalamazoo and soon gave his life to Christ, which began a full journey of service he shared with his wife, Iona, whom he married on June 8, 1951. She survives.
Jim served as a Deacon, Treasurer, Song Leader, Choir Director, Sunday School teacher, and after his retirement as an Insurance Adjuster, he answered God's call to be a minister. Jim pastored Hanley Road Baptist Church of Mansfield, Ohio and Shelby Baptist Chapel in Shelby, Ohio from 1983 until 1992
Jim was athletic, loved all sports, especially playing softball, but his favorite hobby was as an ASA umpire and ASA secretary/treasurer in Wayne County. His big voice and passion for the game, along with knowing and enforcing the rules, made him a fantastic umpire. He was especially thrilled whenever asked to umpire a few games where his daughter played.
Jim had a bubbly personality and knew no strangers. He always had a story to tell, mostly of how he met his wife, and would always witness about Jesus and his gift of salvation. After Iona's retirement, they traveled every state in the US except for Hawaii.
Jim leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Iona, a son, James W. Harris, Jr. (fiancee Lisa Cherry), a daughter, Mary (Tom) Nolletti, granddaughter, Lindsay (Aaron) Miller, grandson, Clinton "CJ" (Amanda)Harris, and great-grandsons, Jett and Jace Miller and Clayton Harris.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Joyce Harris, his parents, and other family members.
The family would like to thank the staff at West View Healthy Living for their wonderful care, and also the Town Square staff, the Easton staff, and Dr. John Miller and his medical staff. A special thank you goes to Jim's in-house hospice care nurse, Sarah Patterson, and TCC staff who oversaw Jim's last days with love and dignity.
To honor Jim's memory, please consider a donation to West View Healthy Living's Chaplaincy program.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020