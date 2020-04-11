|
On April 10, 2020, Jamie Lynn Snyder-Walls passed away in her earthly home as she prepared herself for what she did not know would be her final slumber before she went to be with the Lord. Jamie was born December 22, 1967 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. She graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1986. She was employed by Ohio Health. Known for her determination and feisty words of protection, her unconditional love for her family was always evident. She lived each moment with the deepest regard for their well-being, always putting the needs of others before her own. She was a devoted matriarch known for her quick wit- always the quirky life of the party- and her love language was shown through acts of service to others. Well known for her sneaky and hilarious antics, family and friends enjoyed many laughs with Jamie by their side. She was always true to herself regardless of what others thought and she will continue to be an example for her children and grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything.
Jamie is survived by her parents, Robert and Deanna Snyder of Butler; devoted husband of 22 years, Gregory Walls of Butler; their three daughters, Rachel Lyon (Kenneth Smith), Kristen (Joseph) Petty, and Sarah Walls; her grandchildren Madison, Jayden, Broegan, Kendall, and Paige; and Aubrey Petty. Sisters Cindy (Tim) Truex and Sherry (Dale) Smith; nieces Olivia (Brendan) Liberti; Allyson Truex (David Winkel); KayLee (Jason) Boyles and Nathan Smith. She was also survived by her mother and father in-law, Frank and Linda Walls, brother and sister-in-laws: Brian and Maria Walls, Bradley and Abbey Walls. Sister and brother-in-law: Tim and Kristi Lord; nieces Katelyn (Ray) Hernandez, Grace Walls, Faith Walls, Olivia Lord; nephews Zachary Walls, Andrew Walls, Josh Walls, Jake Lord; numerous great nieces and nephews; as well as special friends Rick and Jenny Kvochick. Jamie will be remembered for the extraordinary love that she had for those around her, and her influence will live on for those fortunate enough to know her.
Memorial contributions may be donated in her name to . "Let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap if we do not give up." Galatians 6:9
A public graveside funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 pm in Bunkerhill Cemetery. Pastor Patrick Bailey and Jamie's brother-in-law Brian Walls will speak. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service. Bring your own seating to accommodate social distance guidelines. Those unable to attend are invited to view a recording of the service on the Snyder Funeral Home website following the service. A public celebration of life will be held later this year.
www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020