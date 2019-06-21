Jan Dorion



Mansfield - Jan Dorion will be remembered for her love of family and amazing homemade recipes made from scratch. More importantly, she was genuine, kind, detailed, and professional.



Jan passed away at home, Wednesday evening June 19, 2019.



The daughter of Chester and Goldie (Au) Reed, Jan was born December 30, 1941 in Mt. Vernon and graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1960.



Jan worked for Dominion Electric for 5 years and retired from Warren Rupp, Idex in January of 2004, after 33 ½ years as Production/Inventory Control Manager.



On November 6, 1970 she married John Dorion who passed away on April 15, 2015.



Jan appreciated nature. She enjoyed taking day trips throughout Ohio's countryside, and loved the beautiful golden and orange tones of the autumn season. She also absolutely loved the snow.



When Jan prepared family meals, there were always leftovers neatly packaged, for everyone to take home. She insisted on baking the side dishes, main course, and dessert's on her own. It was her way of "loving on" her family. Thanksgiving afternoons provided the best memories of good food and great company. Her delicious cheesecake and cookies were family favorites throughout the year.



Generous, Jan also shared her wonderful cooking with friends and acquaintances', especially those in need of a home cooked meal.



She is survived by her children Annette (Troy) Hurrell of Perrysville, Brian (Randi) Dorion of Butler; step daughter Karen Sigler of Mansfield; grandchildren Levi Sigler, Sonya Dorion, Jason Sigler, Jonathan Hurrell, Andrew Sigler, Sharee Ferguson, Tiffany Hurrell, Savannah Dorion, and Devin Dorion; 15 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Luana (LeRoy) King, Marie (Dwayne) Washer, Martha (Larry) Lehman, Janet (Barb) Hawk, Carol (Paul) Hinzman; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Dorion, great-grandson Blake; twin sister Jean Reed; father-in-law and mother-in-law Russell (Florence) Hawk.



The family will receive friends, Sunday June 23, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Pastor Carol Kilgore will officiate and burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.



Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com Published in the News Journal on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary