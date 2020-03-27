Services
Jane Adams Petrie


1923 - 2020
Jane Adams Petrie Obituary
Jane Adams Petrie

Lexington - Jane Adams Petrie was born June 5th, 1923. She died peacefully last Monday, March 23rd at the age of 96.

Jane grew up in the town of Great Neck, New York. For the past eight years, she made Ohio her home. She was a gentle soul who treasured moments of peace. She nourished her five children every way she could. She read books at bedtime, told funny stories to make her children's nightmares go away, and she tended a beautiful little backyard flower garden all her life. Like the flowers in her garden, Jane will live in the hearts of her children, and all who loved her, forever.

She is survived by her five children - Scott, Anne, Elizabeth, Douglas and Susan. As well as her eight grandchildren, Alexa, Taylor, Janie, Willys, KD, Henry, Lilly and Beckett. She was married to her husband, Donald Petrie, for over 50 years. She and her children are especially grateful to the doctors and nurses of Lexington Care Center for all their loving attention, as well as to the kind workers of Hospice of North Central Ohio. Thank you.

Memorial services will be held in the coming months in Jane's hometown of Great Neck, New York. In lieu of flowers, Jane's family asks that any remembrances be sent in the form of a donation to the Woman's Club of Great Neck.

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting her family with cremation services. Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
