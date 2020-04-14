|
Jane Ann McCullough
Mansfield - Jane Ann McCullough, 83, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord Monday, April 13, 2020 at Lexington Court Care. Born April 18, 1936 in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Louis and Dorothy (Miller) McCullough.
She retired following 33 years from Ohio Brass where she worked in the Cost Department and was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ for 78 years.
She is survived by her guardian, Jamie Akers and two nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas A. McCullough.
Private burial services will take place at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mid Ohio Guardianship.
A special thank you is extended to OhioHealth Hospice and the staff at Lexington Court Care for their excellent care of Jane.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Jane Ann McCullough.
