Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Carver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Carver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Carver Obituary
Jane Carver

Mansfield - Jane Ellen Carver passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield. She was 64.

She was born January 19,1956 to parents Frank & Mary (Horning) Traxler in Mansfield. After Jane was graduated from Madison High School, she went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and held that certification her whole life.

On May 4, 1985, she married James Carver and they shared 34 wonderful years of marriage together.

Jane worked at Mansfield General Hospital, where she worked for over 35 years. Her career as an LPN was her life. She cared for each and every one of her patients as if they were family.

Jane's fun personality made her a joy to be around. She was family focused and loved spending any time she could with her family which included her many cats. She had a strong faith and loved her country, and of course, cheered for the Cleveland Browns.

She is survived by husband Jim Carver; sister Pamela (Lyle) Beeman; brother David (Brenda) Traxler; mother-in-law Glorene Carver; sister-in-law Kathy Hartman; brother-in-law Bill (Rose) Carver; best friend Sandy Shears; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Cynthia Markwell; father-in-law Richard Carver; niece Jennifer Hartman.

The Carver family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service, officiated by the family, honoring Jane's life will begin immediately at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes to assist with final expenses

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jane's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
Download Now