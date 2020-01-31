|
Jane Carver
Mansfield - Jane Ellen Carver passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield. She was 64.
She was born January 19,1956 to parents Frank & Mary (Horning) Traxler in Mansfield. After Jane was graduated from Madison High School, she went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and held that certification her whole life.
On May 4, 1985, she married James Carver and they shared 34 wonderful years of marriage together.
Jane worked at Mansfield General Hospital, where she worked for over 35 years. Her career as an LPN was her life. She cared for each and every one of her patients as if they were family.
Jane's fun personality made her a joy to be around. She was family focused and loved spending any time she could with her family which included her many cats. She had a strong faith and loved her country, and of course, cheered for the Cleveland Browns.
She is survived by husband Jim Carver; sister Pamela (Lyle) Beeman; brother David (Brenda) Traxler; mother-in-law Glorene Carver; sister-in-law Kathy Hartman; brother-in-law Bill (Rose) Carver; best friend Sandy Shears; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Cynthia Markwell; father-in-law Richard Carver; niece Jennifer Hartman.
The Carver family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service, officiated by the family, honoring Jane's life will begin immediately at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes to assist with final expenses
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jane's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020