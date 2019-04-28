|
|
Jane Ellen Coffman
Bellville - Jane Ellen Coffman, 67, passed away April 24, 2019 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born April 2, 1952 in Lodi, Ohio to Robert and Fern Botdorf.
She lived in Homerville, Ohio, where she graduated from Black River High School. Later she moved to Mansfield and Bellville. Jane retired from Hi Stat of Lexington after nearly 30 years.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Coffman and her parents, Robert and Fern Botdorf. Surviving are her sons, Michael (Katey) Buchanan and two grandchildren of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and son Matt Buchanan of Columbus; as well as her brothers James (Janet) Botdorf of Mansfield, Dallen (Cathy) Botdorf of California, and sister Sherry Caris of Texas, and numerous nephews and nieces.
A private memorial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions in Jane's memory are suggested to the ASPCA.
Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Jane Ellen Coffman.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019