Mansfield - Jane Larrick, 87, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born October 20, 1932 in Senecaville, Ohio to the late Robert and Virginia "Dutch" (Bowden) Secrest. Jane worked for over 30 years at Macy's, formerly known as Lazarus, as a sales associate and department manager. She enjoyed luncheons with coworkers and Euchre and Pinochle card clubs. Jane valued education and was very proud of her grandchildren for all their hard work and academic achievements. She loved Christmas and spending the holidays with her family.
Jane is survived by her children, Deb Larrick, Kelly (Jaime) Serrat, Brian (Michelle) Larrick and Bob (Diane) Larrick; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Fisher, Kaine (Alexandra) Fisher, Justin (Amy) Larrick, Aubrey (Steven) Fanello, Katrina (Jesse) Caseldine, Chelsi (Jesse) Ghiorzi, Marisa Serrat (Kevin Coon), Travis (Aundrea) Larrick, Amelia Serrat (Kent Swindlehurst), Olivia Serrat; and 12 great-grandchildren, Layla Larrick, Dylan Fisher, Evan Larrick, Adriana Fanello, Dominic Fanello, Landon Fisher, Luca Caseldine, Alexander Fanello, Mila Caseldine, Cecilia Ghiorzi, Cameron Fanello, Camila Fisher; and sister-in-law, Marlene Secrest.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Larrick, whom she married on May 29, 1951; son, Tom Larrick; brother, Bob Secrest; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Brian Malone.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be private graveside services for the family at Windsor Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or to a Food Bank of your choice. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
