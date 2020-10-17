1/1
Jane Larrick
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Larrick

Mansfield - Jane Larrick, 87, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born October 20, 1932 in Senecaville, Ohio to the late Robert and Virginia "Dutch" (Bowden) Secrest. Jane worked for over 30 years at Macy's, formerly known as Lazarus, as a sales associate and department manager. She enjoyed luncheons with coworkers and Euchre and Pinochle card clubs. Jane valued education and was very proud of her grandchildren for all their hard work and academic achievements. She loved Christmas and spending the holidays with her family.

Jane is survived by her children, Deb Larrick, Kelly (Jaime) Serrat, Brian (Michelle) Larrick and Bob (Diane) Larrick; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Fisher, Kaine (Alexandra) Fisher, Justin (Amy) Larrick, Aubrey (Steven) Fanello, Katrina (Jesse) Caseldine, Chelsi (Jesse) Ghiorzi, Marisa Serrat (Kevin Coon), Travis (Aundrea) Larrick, Amelia Serrat (Kent Swindlehurst), Olivia Serrat; and 12 great-grandchildren, Layla Larrick, Dylan Fisher, Evan Larrick, Adriana Fanello, Dominic Fanello, Landon Fisher, Luca Caseldine, Alexander Fanello, Mila Caseldine, Cecilia Ghiorzi, Cameron Fanello, Camila Fisher; and sister-in-law, Marlene Secrest.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Larrick, whom she married on May 29, 1951; son, Tom Larrick; brother, Bob Secrest; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Brian Malone.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be private graveside services for the family at Windsor Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or to a Food Bank of your choice. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved