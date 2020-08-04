Jane Sterken
Mansfield - Jane Ann (Jay) Sterken, 73, of Mansfield, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Jane was born January 20, 1947, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Lawrence Jack Jay and Winifred Lena (Kennedy) Jay. She graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, class of 1965. Jane married Robert (Bob) Dean Sterken on September 12, 1970, at Oakdale United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Jane was always involved in church activities wherever she lived. She was a member of Main St. United Methodist Church since she and Bob moved to Mansfield in 1986. They did most things together, from teaching Sunday school, to being small group leaders. They were among the founders of Blue Rose Mission and Love In the Name of Christ of Greater Mansfield. In 2011, 50 years after telling God she would never go to Africa, she and Bob went on a mission trip to Camphor Mission Station in Liberia, West Africa. What a blessing!
Outside of church, Jane was active in school activities with their children as room mother, PTO, and ran the concession stands at Malabar Middle School for 4 years. More recently, she facilitated the cancer support group at Wedgewood Estates. Jane was employed by Mansfield City Schools Adult and Community Education, retiring in 2012.
Thank you to the owners, administration, and staff of Wedgewood Estates for the loving care she was given. She says it was a blast!
Jane is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: Todd & Cara Sterken of Pettisville and Scott & Alaina Sterken of Mansfield; five grandchildren: Sophie, Caroline, and Gerritt Sterken all of Pettisville and Jael and Silas Sterken of Mansfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Russell E. Jay.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, in Paradise Church (87 Illinois Ave. N, Mansfield, OH 44905) and friends are invited to call starting at 10 a.m. before the service. A private urn burial with close family will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
In consideration of the health and safety of all participants during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully asks that all attendees wear masks and observe social distancing practices. For those who are at elevated risk or are uncomfortable attending in person, the memorial service will be live streamed on the publicly-accessible Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page: Facebook.com/MarionAveSFH
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Love In the Name of Christ of Greater Mansfield, or Camphor Mission Clinic Endowment Fund c/o Methodist Foundation of Ohio, or the Memorial Fund at Main Street United Methodist Church and may be brought to Jane's service or sent c/o Snyder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904 (checks payable to: Love INC, Methodist Foundation of Ohio, or Main Street UMC).
