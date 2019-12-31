|
|
Jane Stewart
Mount Vernon - Jane Stewart, age 90, of Mount Vernon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Brookdale Senior Living in Mount Vernon. She was born on September 22, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Thomas and Bessie (Hammett) Hillman.
Jane graduated from The International Correspondence School, Scranton, Pennsylvania. She then received bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Ashland College. She began her teaching career on a Cadet Teaching Certificate in the fifties when there was a severe teacher shortage. Jane's first school was Springfield Local at Ontario, Ohio. There she met her future husband, Richard.
Jane always had an interest in children and their learning. She taught one year at Hayes School, Lakewood, Ohio and 13 years at Westlake, Ohio. Then they moved to Zanesville, Ohio where she taught for two years before moving to Mount Vernon, Ohio and taught for eight years at Elmwood School and four years at Columbia School. While at Westlake School Jane received her master's degree from Bowling Green State University.
During the summer's Jane and her husband traveled throughout the country and attended graduate schools receiving varied advanced education from, University of New York, University of Wyoming, University of Northern Arizona, Kent State University and Ohio State.
She has been a member of the NEA, OEA, NCOEA, and MVEA. Jane was a charter member of the West Shore International Reading Council and have been quite active in all the local education associations in which she held memberships. She was also a member of the Knox County Quilt Guild. Jane was president of the Delta Kappa Gamma teacher's organization in Mount Vernon.
Jane is a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon where she was active in choir and served on many committees and held chairmanships. She was instrumental in establishing the Faith Lutheran Pre-School, and HopeNow Furniture Bank. In 2011 Jane won a volunteer of the year award from the Red Cross. One of her proudest achievements was being named Teacher of the Year in 1983-1984 by her peers.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Kevin (Bette) Mishey, Diane Dingler, Tammy Hillman, Geoffrey (Laura) Hillman; great-niece, Lauren (Jeff) Hefflefinger, Elena Reiss, Erin (Ryan) Kerr; great-nephews, Dallas (Amy) Mishey, Rob Hillman, Tim Hillman, Shawn Hillman, Geoff "Sam" Hillman Jr, Brian Hillman, Nathan Hillman; sister-in-law, Norma Jeanne Hillman; 16 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Jane is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Hillman; sisters, Juanita Mishey and Dorothy Hillman; nephew, Barry Hillman; brother-in-law, Russell.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-7 PM with a service starting at 7:00 PM at the Faith Lutheran Church; 170 Mansfield Ave. Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, with a graveside service in Mansfield Cemetery on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Pastor Mark Wildermuth to officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to: HopeNow Furniture Bank of Mount Vernon, www.hopenowfurniturebank.org.
To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit: www.sndyerfuneralhomes.com.
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Jane Stewart.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020