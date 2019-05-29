Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Lawhun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane U. Lawhun


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane U. Lawhun Obituary
Jane U. Lawhun

BUCYRUS - Jane U. Lawhun, 71 of Bucyrus passed away early Saturday May 25, 2019 at home following an extended illness. Jane was born February 2, 1948 in Lockport, NY to the late Lawrence and Margaret (Pierce) Upton. She was married October 8, 1996 to Corless "Bud" Lawhun who survives. Jane is also survived by children Thomas Lawhun of Bucyrus; Michelle (Brent) Reichenbach of Blufton, OH; and Jeffrey Lawhun of Kentucky; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister Marla Wood (Michael Alban) of Maryland; nephew James Wood (Stephanie Wood) and great-nephew Haydn Wood.

She graduated from East Rochester New York High School and continued her education at O.S.U. and Ashland University. She received her Master's Degree in English. Jane retired from teaching English and Art at Mansfield Malabar and prior to that taught in Columbus school system. Jane loved Jesus and was a member of New Day Ministries. Her hobbies included painting and creating ceramic items. Jane was also an avid writer, publishing the book Incident on the Calendonia Mud Pike in 2015. She was a big Elvis fan and especially loved his gospel music.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Bishop Ted Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 1 from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to New Day Ministries and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the News Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
Download Now