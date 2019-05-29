|
Jane U. Lawhun
BUCYRUS - Jane U. Lawhun, 71 of Bucyrus passed away early Saturday May 25, 2019 at home following an extended illness. Jane was born February 2, 1948 in Lockport, NY to the late Lawrence and Margaret (Pierce) Upton. She was married October 8, 1996 to Corless "Bud" Lawhun who survives. Jane is also survived by children Thomas Lawhun of Bucyrus; Michelle (Brent) Reichenbach of Blufton, OH; and Jeffrey Lawhun of Kentucky; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister Marla Wood (Michael Alban) of Maryland; nephew James Wood (Stephanie Wood) and great-nephew Haydn Wood.
She graduated from East Rochester New York High School and continued her education at O.S.U. and Ashland University. She received her Master's Degree in English. Jane retired from teaching English and Art at Mansfield Malabar and prior to that taught in Columbus school system. Jane loved Jesus and was a member of New Day Ministries. Her hobbies included painting and creating ceramic items. Jane was also an avid writer, publishing the book Incident on the Calendonia Mud Pike in 2015. She was a big Elvis fan and especially loved his gospel music.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Bishop Ted Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 1 from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to New Day Ministries and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the News Journal on May 29, 2019