Janet A. Grover
Lucas - Janet A. Grover, 86, of Lucas, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, October 21, 2019, after suffering from Alzheimer's for several years. Janet was born June 13, 1933, to Donald and Ethel (Snook) Rummel and had lived in the Lucas area all of her life, mostly on the Snook family farm.
Janet was a 1951 graduate of Lucas High School where she met her future husband, Robert B. Grover. Bob and Janet were wedded June 8, 1951 and were married nearly 56 years until his passing in 2007. Janet was primarily a homemaker, content to be very involved in the raising of her children and supporting Bob's career and hobbies. Janet's life was marked by a helping hands mentality; from Girl Scout leader to cheerleader advisor, Janet was instrumental in encouraging and helping her children and grandchildren in the varied projects and activities they were involved in. Janet was also there to help with various school and community projects over her lifetime. As a field trip chaperone, athletic booster or food pantry volunteer, Janet enjoyed being there to help in any way that she could. Janet was a longtime member of Mt. Zion Lutheran church where she was involved in various ministry activities over the years. In addition to the many miles of vacation traveling that she and Bob enjoyed, Janet also enjoyed genealogy, spending hours recounting and documenting family history, flower gardening, reading, putting photo albums together and crafting projects. Janet was especially proud of her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Janet is survived by her five children, Cheryl (Jim) Zimmer of Bluffton, Indiana, Lisa (Ray Westfield) Leugers of Bluffton, Ohio, Steve (Bev) Grover, Tammy (Tim) Cooper and Mike (Kathy) Grover all of Lucas, Ohio. In addition to her 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, Janet is also survived by her sisters, Jean (Hank) Phor and Nancy (Jim) Niswander, both of Lucas area; very special cousin, Margaret "Peg" Parsons; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shelby Cooper; great-grandson, Trey Zimmer; and a nephew, Scott Cox.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond St. Additional visiting hours will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4065 Mt. Zion Rd. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Eric Steward officiating. The family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Lucas Area Food Pantry or the Shelby Cooper Scholarship in care of the Richland County Foundation.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 23, 2019