Dublin - Janet Ann Barr of Dublin, OH passed away on February 2, 2019 after a sled riding accident with her grandchildren. Born Janet Ann Medwid, March 19, 1954 in Pittsburgh, PA to Andrew and Mercedes Medwid. She moved to Lexington, OH when she was 4. She was preceded in death by Andrew and Mercedes Medwid, brother-in-law Jim Barr and niece Sarah Medwid Gorsline. Loved by so many, she was an avid reader, swimmer, loved the ocean and the beach, and gardening. She graduated from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy and recently retired from pharmacy in 2013. She is survived by her husband Joe, two daughters, Jennifer (Nick) Dean and Beth (Craig) Krenzel, 5 grandchildren - Brayden, Ellie, Austin, and Colt Krenzel and Nolan Dean, and brothers Grady (Cindy) and Mike (Margo) Medwid and sister Susan (Andy) Francis. Family will receive friends at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W Olentangy Street, Powell OH on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 10700 Liberty Road Powell, Ohio with Father Jim Black as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Those interested in giving to research in her name may send contributions to: OhioHealth Neuroscience Care at Riverside Methodist Hospital 3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5310 Columbus, OH 43214 or the Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank 262 Neil Ave. Suite 140 Columbus, OH 43215
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019