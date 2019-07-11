|
Janet C. Buchanan
Crestline - Janet C Buchanan, 85, of Crestline, passed away on July 9, 2019, in Country Meadows Care Center, Bellville, after battling with multiple myeloma.
Janet was born in Crestline, on November 2, 1933 to Roger and Ilene M. (Kress) DeWalt. She married Joe R. Buchanan on January 14, 1956 and preceded her in death on December 7, 2011.
Janet lived in Crestline her entire life. She worked at Shelby Depot. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was also a member of the Mary Martha Circle. Janet enjoyed sewing, baking, reading, crossword puzzles and eating at the Red Lobster.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Amy and Michael Schroeder, Crestline; her grandsons, Blayne Schroeder, and Allen and Rachelle Buchanan, all of Shelby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Buchanan; her brothers, Richard DeWalt and James DeWalt; and her twin sister, Jane Ann Claes.
Friends may call on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal on July 11, 2019