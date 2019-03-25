|
Janet C. Robertson
Plymouth - Janet C. Robertson, age 79, resident of Plymouth, Ohio, having lived most of her life in the Shiloh area, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born on April 14, 1939, in Willard, Ohio, to the late Marion and Irene (Bloom) Baker. Janet graduated from Shiloh High School, and had worked as a homemaker, taking care of her family. She enjoyed playing cards, watching crime/police dramas, with her favorites being Law and Order and Blue Bloods, keeping up on the "Shiloh News" on Facebook and having the company of her dog, Sadie.
Janet is survived by her two daughters, Connie (James) Donnersbach of Plymouth, Dawn (John) Cline of Mansfield; a son, Daniel (Tammy Boos) Robertson of Willard; four grandchildren, Katie (Mike Judy) Donnersbach, Emily Donnersbach, Erica (Edgar) Justavino, Missy (Paul Hall) Jones; four great-grandchildren, Eric and Ariana Justavino, Halee and Hunter Jones; and her fury companion, Sadie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Theodore C. Robertson; and 2 brothers, Paul and Lester Baker.
Private family services were held and burial followed in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 25, 2019