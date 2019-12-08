|
Janet E. Keim
Mansfield - Janet E. Keim, 73, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Janet was born in Ann Arbor, MI on May 28, 1946 to the late William and Lauretta (Wells) Halley.
Janet is survived by her former husband and good friend, John Keim of Smithville, OH; daughter, Maria (Scott) Franjesh of PA; son, Brian (Marsha) Keim of Wooster, OH; five grandsons, two granddaughters and one great-granddaughter; and two sisters, Patricia and Barbara. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, William.
A memorial service will be held at Peace Fellowship Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cure HHT Foundation, P.O. Box 329, Monkton, MD 21111. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 8, 2019