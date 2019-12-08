Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Keim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet E. Keim


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet E. Keim Obituary
Janet E. Keim

Mansfield - Janet E. Keim, 73, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Janet was born in Ann Arbor, MI on May 28, 1946 to the late William and Lauretta (Wells) Halley.

Janet is survived by her former husband and good friend, John Keim of Smithville, OH; daughter, Maria (Scott) Franjesh of PA; son, Brian (Marsha) Keim of Wooster, OH; five grandsons, two granddaughters and one great-granddaughter; and two sisters, Patricia and Barbara. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, William.

A memorial service will be held at Peace Fellowship Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cure HHT Foundation, P.O. Box 329, Monkton, MD 21111. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -