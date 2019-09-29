|
Janet Imogene Russell Mottayaw
Mansfield - Janet Imogene Russell Mottayaw, age 83, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She spent her final days surrounded by her family.
Janie was born October 16, 1935 in Bellville to parents Charles Stanley and Winifred (Garber) Russell. She graduated as valedictorian of the Lucas High School class of 1952 and from Ohio State University in June 1956 with a degree in Home Economics. The following month she married William Mottayaw which lasted 62 years until his death only 6 months ago. Janie worked as a teacher and later in various positions with Sears for over 30 years until retiring.
Janie was a multi-talented quilter, seamstress, knitter, and generally mastered any craft that caught her eye. She made hundreds of gifts for family members that will be cherished. She enjoyed reading, gardening, solving puzzles, and didn't miss an episode of Jeopardy. However, her greatest love was supporting her grandkids and great-grandkids and attending thousands of their sporting and dance events.
She is survived by her children: Chris Mottayaw of Columbus, Craig (Denette) Mottayaw of Bellville, and Carl (Jorja) Mottayaw of Bellefontaine; grandchildren Josh (Amanda) Mottayaw, Daniel (Erin) Mottayaw, Becca (Aaron) Bagley, and Brooke Irvine; great-grandchildren Brylyn, Tatum, Harper, Kyla, Kayden, and Olivia; brothers James (Pat) Russell, Charles (Shirley) Russell and Howard Russell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, parents Stan and Winifred, her sister, Shirley Thurston and sister-in-law Margie.
Janie collected hundreds of angels throughout the years and is now the guardian angel for her precious family.
Her family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Saturday October 5 at 11 am in Franklin Cemetery.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Janie's family and encourage you to share memories at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019