Janet Jenkins
Lexington - An educator filled with inspiration and care, encouragement and hope is a resilient teacher, one focused on positive outcomes. Janet Jenkins was passionate about teaching. Her 31 year career teaching with Mansfield City Schools was spent at Woodland Elementary, where Janet taught 21 years of first-grade classes, and several years in other grades, and facilitated the superior educational environment for which Woodland School was renowned.
Janet passed away Tuesday morning September 1, 2020 in The Waterford. She was 80.
Born Janet Marie Stanek in Berea to parents Walter and Mary (Filipek) Stanek, she was graduated from Olmsted Falls High School in 1958. She earned her B.S. in Education from The Ohio State University, and her Master's Degree also from OSU.
Her elementary students loved her. She was literally credited for saving a student's life, and received numerous teaching awards.
In addition to teaching, Janet helped her husband operate Jenkins Border Collies, LLC. Over the years, they raised and trained innumerable Border Collies for shows, festivals and fairs. Their dogs came from as far away as the U.K. and Scotland, and they routinely sold the canines to golf courses and cemeteries as the most humane way to control the Canada Geese population in open land.
A member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, when she was active with St. Mary's Catholic Church, she delivered communion to shut-ins for several years.
Janet was high energy - amazing energy - she enjoyed gardening (so many varieties of hostas) and clearing walking paths in their woods with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her smile, her kindness, and her generous nature. Janet was a beautiful woman - inside and out - her presence reflected the splendor of her spirit. She leaves a legacy of devotion to her husband (her high school sweetheart) their daughters, and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband David Jenkins, whom she married September 1, 1962; daughters Juli (Bob) Louwers of Dublin, and Jackie Jenkins of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren Danny (Amy) Louwers, Nick Louwers, Andrew Louwers, Catie Louwers, Jack Sansone and Samantha Sansone; a great grandchild on the way; her twin brother John (Sybyl) Stanek of Knoxville, TN; a brother-in-law Jim Jenkins of Westlake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Ed Stanek and Larry Stanek.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12 Noon in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. The Very Rev. Gregory Hite will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to OCALI (Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence) may be made at or mailed to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904).
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jenkins family. Share a message of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com