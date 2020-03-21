Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Janet L. Jones

Janet L. Jones Obituary
Janet L. Jones

Mansfield - Janet L. Jones, 86, of Mansfield, passed away at Crystal Care of Mansfield on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Janet was born on December 3, 1933 in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Janet was the daughter of Gordon and Margaret (Click) Taylor. Janet attended Olive Hill High School. She was a member of Living Hope Community Church, and a member of the American Legion.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Becky) Forrest, Donny Taylor, and Donna (Joe) Meenach; grandchildren, Joseph Meenach, Ashley Forrest, Leigh Taylor, Ridge Forrest, and Zachary Taylor; great-grandchildren, Anna Meenach and Bethany Meenach; her sister, Margaret (Dick) Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in by her parents; sister, Sharon Beck; and brother, Richard Taylor.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Joey Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Jones family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
