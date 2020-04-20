Services
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Janet Mae Moore Rall

Janet Mae Moore Rall Obituary
Janet Mae Moore Rall

Mansfield - Janet Mae Moore Rall, 79, of Mansfield passed away April 18, 2020 at Lexington Court Nursing Home.

Janet was born October 10, 1940 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Terry and Elaine Moore. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and worked at the Friendly House. After her mother's death, she took care of her brother and nephew. She married Norbert Rall on October 11, 1948 and celebrated 61 plus years together. They owned Rall Cycle Sales for many years and traveled to many places; the beach and casinos were favorites. Janet was a wonderful homemaker and a good cook.

Survivors include her husband Norbert; children Julie (Terry) Coats, Lori (Scott) Gabor, Bryan Rall; two granddaughters Ashley and Amanda Gabor; three great grandchildren; sister Ruth from Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Private services will be held at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home with a burial at Mansfield Cemetery.

www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
