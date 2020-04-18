|
Janet Page
Mansfield - Janet Eileen Page, age 80, of Mansfield and formerly of Ashland went to be with the Lord Friday morning, April 17, 2020, from her home.
She was born November 20, 1939, in Richland County, to Alva Clay and Alice Mae (Morrison) Burson and attended Mt. Vernon High School and Bible Baptist Seminary in Arlington, TX.
On November 24, 1957, she married Albert Andrew Page and together raised their two children.
Janet previously worked at Sears and Hi-Stat, and also previously taught the Spanish language at Temple Christian School, but spent most of her time and talents raising her family and aiding her husband in ministry. She was always very active in Al's churches and with him, spent 7 years abroad in the mission field in Australia and Paraguay. Recently the couple worshiped at Emanuel Baptist Church in Bailey Lakes, Ohio. Janet was a talented seamstress, sewing formal gowns for several bridal parties. She also enjoyed Western movies and reading Christian stories.
Surviving is her devoted husband of 62 years Albert Page, daughter Joyce Edwards of Mansfield; 5 grandchildren, Alan & Andrew Edwards, Ashlee Frazee, Ciara Baker, & John Page; 6 great-grandchildren, Minna, Kayla, Hannah, Justin, Christian, & Emma and great-great-grandchild, Braison.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Deborah Louise Page, a son Michael Lee Page, her siblings Margie Swank, Jeannie Phillips, Stanley Burson, Dwane Burson, and Douglas Burson.
A public graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 1 pm in Maple Grove Cemetery, Chesterville, Ohio Pastor Bill Grimes will officiate. Contributions in her memory may be made to Emanuel Baptist Temple in Ashland or Heartland Hospice. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020