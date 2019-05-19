|
Janet Ruth Voshel
Shelby - Janet Ruth Voshel, 73, of Shelby, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Janet was born on March 10, 1946 in Oak Hill, Ohio. She was the daughter of Winfield and Lillie (Hendershott) Brock.
Janet was very family oriented and truly cherished the times she spent with her children and grandchildren. She had a love for sports and watched golf as much as she could, especially Tiger Woods. She was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cleveland Indians. She loved to bake, cook, and tend to her flowers. Janet was a true fighter having battled MS for 44 years, however, she never let it defeat her. She knew her strength came from God. Janet was very spiritual and prayed everyday. Recently, she had a very spiritual experience, she dreamed for weeks that she had been walking all night long. The next morning she would wake up very tired. A vision of what was to come for Janet when God called her home.
Janet leaves behind to cherish many fond memories, her children, Lisa (Troy) Jarrett of Ashland, Lori (Dan) Beasley of Ontario, and Eric (Christine) Voshel of Shelby; grandchildren, Bradley Cronenwett of Orlando, Florida, Megan (Corey Cox) Cronenwett of Columbus, Jessica (Trent) Brasseur of Mansfield, Zachary Beasley of Columbus, Logan Pena of Ontario, Kayden, Grayson, Lily and Leah Voshel all of Shelby; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Bryson, Emma and Aubrey Brasseur; sisters, Frances Smith of Mansfield and Judy Burge of Florida; brothers, James (Julia) Brock and Bobby (Claudia) Brock both of Florida; nieces, Rita Brock and Paula Burge; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in December 2008, Harley Voshel; and four brothers and two sisters.
Special thanks to Janet's caregivers who were like family, Tara and Kylie Barber, they were certainly amazing help to us.
Janet's family will greet guests at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm. Pastor Micah Pelkey will officiate the funeral service at 10:30 am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 or Avita Hospice.
Published in the News Journal on May 19, 2019