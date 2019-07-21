|
Janet "Faye" Tackett
Mansfield - Janet "Faye" Tackett, 71, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at UH Samaritan Hospital in Ashland. She was born on January 1, 1948 in Carter County, Kentucky to the late Okey and Phyllis (Littleton) Lawhorn.
Janet never met a stranger as she made friends everywhere she went. She was sweet, funny and humble, but also very generous and was well known for her advice and guidance. In her spare moments, she loved to just simply sit and relax on her back porch. Janet enjoyed gardening, quilting and was an avid reader. She also loved her family dearly, cherishing the moments spent with her grand babies as well as hosting family cookouts.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ernest Tackett of Mansfield; son, Jason (Christina) Tackett of Mansfield; daughters, Crystal (Michael Jr.) Heinberger of Mansfield and Rita (Michael) Hammock of Plymouth; six grandchildren, Paul, Jessica, Aaron, Jami, Jason Jr. and McKinley; seven great grandchildren; three brothers, Leotis (Freda) Lawhorn, Frank (Theresa) Lawhorn and Eugene (Trudy) Lawhorn, all of Mansfield; sister, Joyce Stevens of Mansfield; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lawhorn and brother-in-law, Carl Stevens.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road. Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
