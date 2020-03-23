|
Janet Witchey
Bellville - Janet June Witchey was born in Bellville, Ohio, on August 11, 1937, to Clayton and Ruby (Frazier) Bachelder. She passed away peacefully at her home in Mansfield, Ohio on March 19, 2020. Janet attended Bellville Schools and then went on to work in several factories including Westinghouse, Thermodisc, and Mansfield Screw Machine. Farm life was her favorite job though, where she got to indulge in her love for nature and animals on a daily basis. Some of her other hobbies included skeet shooting, bowling, painting, playing the organ, woodworking, gardening, landscaping, and golfing. Whenever she showed up for a shooting competition, men would drop out because they knew Janet was such an excellent shot with a gun. She could have sold many of her woodworking projects and paintings, but she was such a perfectionist, she did not think they were good enough to sell and instead gave them as gifts to family and friends. Janet also loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing kickball, taking them hiking through the woods, or having a chicken round-up with chickens that had escaped the chicken coop, as well as many other exciting adventures. We will all miss Janet's spunky, outgoing, sometimes bull-headed, but always loving personality.
Janet is survived by her two sons, Don (Darlene) Daugherty, Ron (Chris) Daugherty; four grandchildren, Devon (Warren Bloodhart) Daugherty, Ryan Daugherty, Dana (Derrik) Ball, Afton (Kyle) Smith; five great-grandchildren; her sister Wanda (Bob) Martin; and several nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents Clayton and Ruby Bachelder; husband, Richard "Dick" Witchey Sr.; her sister, Evelyn Zimmerman; her brothers, Richard and Bernard Bachelder; and special friend, Rudy Bachmann.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Richland County Dog Shelter or to Alzheimer's Research.
Private funeral services will be held for her family, including burial in Bellville Cemetery. The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is handling funeral plans and will live stream the service on their Facebook page 2 pm Thursday, March 26, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/BellvilleSFH/ Please only attend in-person if you have received an invitation. The graveside service is open to all, and the estimated arrival time is 2:45 pm.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020