Janice C. Erndt

Janice C. Erndt Obituary
Janice C. Erndt

Galena - Janice C. Erndt, age 68 of Galena passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Riverside Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the Sunbury Christian Church, 870 Admiral Dr., Sunbury, Ohio 43074 and one hour prior to the 3:00 p.m. funeral services on Thursday also at theÂ church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury.

Published in the News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
